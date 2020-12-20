The Limerick native is set to move to Dublin in the new year

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Cooney reveals what she’s most looking forward to this Christmas

Louise Cooney has revealed what she’s most looking forward to this Christmas.

The popular Irish influencer is preparing to move to Dublin in the new year, after spending lockdown at her family home in Limerick.

Ahead of the big move, the 28-year-old spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her plans for the festive season, and shared her most valuable lessons from the past year.

The fashion blogger said: “Honestly, I’m looking forward to the same thing I look forward to every year – family time, my sisters being home, the amazing food my mom will cook and getting stuck into a good series on Netflix!”

Louise admitted she had learned “so many lessons” in 2020, despite the challenges the year brought.

“I’ve learnt how much I love home and my family and friends after being away in New York. I’ve learnt to slow down and appreciate the blessings I have in my life.

“I learnt the simple things that bring my happiness, like playing with dogs, good coffee and a laugh on the phone with my friends.

“2020 has been challenging but all the learnings its brought will definitely have a positive impact on me moving forward,” she added.

The Limerick native also revealed she has been working on her own brand since the start of lockdown, which she hopes to launch by springtime.

“I hope to launch a new brand that I have been working on since the start of lockdown, that should be out in the spring,” she teased.

Louise remained tip-lipped about what the brand would be, but admitted: “I can’t wait to share it!”