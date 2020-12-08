EXCLUSIVE: Louise Cooney opens up about her plans to buy her first home

Louise Cooney has opened up about her plans to buy her first home.
The Limerick native was forced to return to her family home earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, after leaving behind her dream apartment in New York.
The Irish influencer spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her plans for the new year, revealing she will be heading for Dublin soon.
“I am recently mortgage approved so I hope to start that journey of finding the right place,” she shared.
“In the meantime I’ll be moving out of my home house in Limerick and renting in Dublin.”
Sharing the exciting news with her 212k Instagram followers, the 28-year-old wrote: “Looking towards 2021 like 🤩”
“Signed the lease on a new apartment today 😆 January 4th, the next chapter is back in Dublin & I’m sooo excited!!!”
Louise previously admitted that moving home was a “huge adjustment”, after not living with her family for a 10 year period.
“It’s been a lot,” she said of the transition, “I’ve felt every emotion under the sun in the last 6 months, like a lot of people I’m sure.”
“I’m a big believer in ‘everything happens for a reason’, and I know how blessed I am to be home with my family during this time, so I try and focus on that. But it has been a huge adjustment.”
Louise explained: “I haven’t lived at home in my family home in 10 years.”
“It’s been great having this extra time with them, it really has, but at the same time I can’t wait to be able to make plans again – to move into my own place, to travel, to get back to normal.
“Until then we just have to accept this slow chapter of the book, go with the flow, and look after ourselves (and others) in the process.”