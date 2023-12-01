EXCLUSIVE! Liam Reardon hits back at trolls who criticise his relationship with Millie Court: ‘F*** them’

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have revealed how they deal with the public’s interest in their relationship.

The couple, who won the 2021 series of Love Island, got back together earlier this year after splitting in July 2022.

The pair confirmed their reunion back in August, after keeping it under wraps for months.

The reality stars rekindled their romance in February, but chose to keep their reunion a secret for months as they felt the public were “sticking their noses in” their relationship before.

When asked how the pair deal with the negative comments they receive regarding their relationship, Millie exclusively told Goss.ie: “It’s hard, isn’t it, this industry is hard, but you kind of have to just ignore it really, as much as, you know sometimes it can effect you.”

“But at the end of the day its just someone at the end of another screen, that you don’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“You kind of just have to tell yourself, they don’t know who you are, they don’t know us as a couple, or as people personally.

“So yeah just try not to take it to heart, even though I do sometimes…”

Liam then added: “F*** ’em.”

The couple also revealed why they have no plans to move back in together since rekindling their relationship.

At the launch of Dundrum on Ice, Liam explained: “I’ve actually moved back to Wales.”

“That’s just something I’ve wanted to do for a while now, my family and my friends are there. So me and Millie see each other… it’s basically the same as every weekend, we’ll see each other a couple days a week.”

“She’ll go back to Essex, I’ll visit Essex, we’ll make it work and It’ll be a nice happy medium,” he said.

When asked if they would consider moving back in together, despite Liam’s move back home, Millie revealed: “As you’ve [Liam] moved back to Wales, it’s not something I can do with my work schedule. Unfortunately… as much as I’d like to.”

Liam then joked: “That’s a lie, she wouldn’t move to Wales, she wouldn’t move to Wales.”

Millie then chimed in: “Not right now, but eventually, it would be a lovely place to settle down, 100%.”

He added: “At the moment we don’t have any plans to move in together, that can come in the future, we’re in no rush. Things are going great as they are.”