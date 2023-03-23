EXCLUSIVE! Laura Anderson ‘really upset’ after ex Gary Lucy announces the gender of their baby

Laura Anderson has been left “really upset”, after her ex Gary Lucy announced the gender of their unborn baby.

The Love Island star is expecting her first child with the Hollyoaks actor, but the former couple are no longer in a relationship.

Since their baby announcement, Laura has remained tight-lipped about the gender of their child.

But on Thursday, Gary announced they were having a baby girl, as he shared an Instagram post which read: “For everyone that’s been asking… let’s hope she inherits her mummy’s looks.”

“Thanks for all the lovely messages from everyone… so excited to meet my little baby bear soon!” he added.

A source close to Laura has since told Goss.ie that Gary allegedly announced the news without telling her first.

“Gary announced the gender news without getting her consent,” the insider told us. “She’s really upset by this.”

“This has been such a stressful time for Laura and this was the last thing she needed.”

Goss.ie has contacted Gary’s reps for a comment.

Speaking at the The Gossies 2023 earlier this month, the mum-to-be shared that she knew the gender, but that she would reveal it at a later date.

Laura, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, recently hinted she isn’t on great terms with her ex.

One follower previously asked the Scottish beauty: “Are you on good terms with Gary?,” to which the Love Island star not so subtly replied: “Definitely not!”

Another questioned: “Is there any chance that you and Gary can get back together?,” to which Laura quickly responded: “No.”

Another Instagram user posed the question: “Why did you and Gary breakup? I loved you both together.”

The Love Island star said: “I really don’t want to get into this. There are loads of reasons. The truth always comes out in the end, whatever, but I definitely did NOT tell Gary to move to Scotland.”

Another fan asked: “Will u and Gary ever get back together? Yous were so cute together and loved following both ur journeys.”

Laura responded: “There are a lot of questions like this… I totally get the investment and the fact that people have watched us get together on a TV show, but that is edited, there is music on there, there were things left out.”

“Even just on Instagram, more recent things that have been posted, it’s just not like that.”

“Again, I do appreciate the love from afar and the support, but you know it’s just a shame.”

“Things are not always what they seem.”