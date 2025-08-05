EXCLUSIVE! Laura Anderson credits Love Island for raising awareness around toxic masculinity

Laura Anderson has credited Love Island for raising awareness around toxic masculinity on the show.

The 36-year-old sat down with Goss.ie at our special event in partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on Monday night, to share her thoughts on the Villa.

“Don’t diss this show – this stuff happens every day, even more so, worse… I think it’s great that we can see it,” she began.

“There’s awareness, we can talk about it. We hold these men accountable for their actions. Hopefully they can come out better people.”

When it comes to islanders engaging in toxic masculinity, Laura said, “They can’t avoid it. They can’t.”

She concluded: “Worst definitely happens in real life. All these narcissists.”

Elsewhere during the countdown show, Love Island star Faye Winter slammed Harry’s behaviour on the show, while questioning why viewers have been so “forgiving” towards him.

Faye, who rose to fame on the seventh series of Love Island back in 2021, began by revealing that she “actually would have genuinely shouted” at Harrison in the Villa.

She continued, “I know that I would have had things to say. I know that we don’t like Harrison, I get it, I fully appreciate. He’s 22… how many girls here have been screwed over by 22?”

However, when it comes to Harry, the TV star quipped that “we’re all in this little spell.”

“I love Shakira – at the same time, how the f**k are we still allowing this behaviour Because he’s 30-years-old and I just don’t feel like it’s okay.”

This comment was met with a “thank you!” from the crowd.

Faye shared that all she would say to Harry is; “You’re a d**k mate.” “Even to this day – as much as I love Shakira – I’m really glad their happy.”

“We’ve also seen another girl that’s had to go out heartbroken that I do genuinely think was there to find love and a connection and she never had a boyfriend before,” she said referring to Helena.

“She wanted something a little bit different and now we’re all like, ‘Oh Harry, you’ll maybe win.’ Like, f**k off no.”

Founded in 2015, Oh Polly is a rapidly growing apparel powerhouse with headquarters in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou.

Solidifying its presence in the international women’s clothing market, the brand’s social-first business model is anchored by industry-leading Instagram and TikTok accounts, with a combined following of over 11.2 million as of April 2025, connecting its diverse, engaged, and trend-driven audience.

In 2019, Oh Polly was ranked as the 5th most social media engaged clothing brand in the UK. Built on the values of empowerment and innovation, Oh Polly is committed to providing high-quality products, designed in London, and built around an ethical supply chain. Visit www.ohpolly.com for more information.

Tequila Rose is the world’s best-selling original strawberry cream liqueur, which combines premium blue agave tequila from Mexico with sweet strawberry cream.

Exotic, unexpected and delicious, Tequila Rose hits the perfect note every time, whether you prefer sweet or seductive.

With its elegant design and playful details, Tequila Rose is the “little black dress” of cream liqueurs. Bold black glass keeps the light out to ensure the freshness and the flavour, while shimmery silver roses and bright pink strawberries make this bottle shine on the shelf.

A good clue for when your bottle of Tequila Rose is chilled to perfection is when the roses on the label change from silver to bright pink, ensuring the perfect pour every time!

Enjoy Tequila Rose as an ice cold shot, sip over ice, or if you are feeling adventurous, in a fun cocktail. Check out their website www.tequilarose.com for some delicious recipes perfect for sharing this summer.