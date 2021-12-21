EXCLUSIVE! Larsa Pippen sets the record straight on rumours she dated popular Too Hot To Handle star

Larsa Pippen has responded to rumours she dated Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey.

The 47-year-old was linked to the 24-year-old Netflix star last year, when they were spotted on a “date night” at Beverly Hill’s Il Pastaio restaurant.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Real Housewives of Miami star insisted she and Harry are “just friends”, as she opened up about her dating life.

Larsa said: “Harry and I are totally friends. We’ve always been friends and nothing more.”

Harry recently confirmed his romance with Russian model Sveta Bilyalova, who he spent time with in Dubai earlier this month.

As for Larsa’s dating life? She told us: “I’m single right now and I’m trying to figure it out. I feel like I need to figure out what I like first.”

Larsa’s high-profile romance with basketball player Malik Beasley hit headlines last year, after it emerged he was still married to model Montana Yao while he was dating Larsa.

When asked whether fans will get to see any of her romance with Malik in the new season of RHOM, Larsa replied: “Maybe a little bit of it because [the relationship] had just ended when I started filming the show.”

She added: “I don’t like to deal with my personal relationships in the media, to be honest with you. I’m not really good at that. I rather keep my personal relationships off social media and off social platforms.”

Larsa shares four children with her estranged husband and basketball legend Scottie Pippen, who she filed for divorce from in 2018 – Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and daughter Sophia, 12.

Season four of The Real Housewives of Miami premiered last week, and the first two episodes are now available to watch in the UK and Ireland on hayu.

Check out the trailer for the new season below: