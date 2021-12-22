EXCLUSIVE! Kyle Richards teases what to expect from season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards has teased what to expect from the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle will all return for the new season of the hit Bravo show, and Kyle’s sister Kathy will also return as a “friend of” the housewives.

Speaking abut the new season in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Kyle said: “Our show is not scripted or set up like some reality shows are, so we never know what’s going to happen.”

“We just start shooting, pick up from where we left off last year, and then every year I’m like: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, I cannot believe what is happening here.’ So much stuff happens right off the gate,” she revealed.

“Like with Dorit [Kemsley], unfortunately what happened to her with the home invasion. Then something happened with another cast member…”

“It’s just non-stop where I’m like, ‘You guys, you cannot make this up! How is this possible?’ The drama follows us wherever we go.”

Speaking further about Dorit being robbed at gunpoint in her home back in October, Kyle said: “[You get to see] the aftermath because that really affects someone for potentially forever. So that’s been a really challenging situation.”

“All the women have so many different things going on in their lives, it’s literally non-stop. I can’t even keep up!”

Earlier this month, Kyle’s co-stars Garcelle, Erika and Lisa all tested positive for Covid-19, and it was rumoured that filming for the new season had shut down.

Kyle told us: “Filming wasn’t actually paused, that was a rumour. Only some of the girls got it, the others were not around and were fine. So a couple of the girls had to step away from filming for a little bit but the rest of us kept going.”

“It’s just the way it is these days. Last year I had Covid, Dorit had it, my sister Kathy had it, so it’s part of our world now.”

Last month, Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah announced her engagement to businessman Alex Manos.

Goss.ie asked Kyle whether Farrah would like her wedding day to be filmed for RHOBH, and she said: “I think people would love to see that. Maybe it would be something where we’d film it and give the footage or something. But I don’t know, it feels like such an intimate day.”

“I’d have to think about how I even feel about it before I ask her, but so far I’m just allowing her to have this time to enjoy [the engagement], because I’m dying to ask her: ‘Where are we doing this? What day?’ I’m anxious to get the party started and get the ball rolling!”

“My sister Kim’s daughter also just got engaged so my sister Kathy (who’s daughter Paris just got married) and I were saying, ‘Can we do joint showers with the cousins because they’re so close?’ But I don’t know, it’s their special day so we’ll see!”