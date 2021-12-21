EXCLUSIVE! Kyle Richards responds to rumours Kris Jenner is set to join RHOBH

Kyle Richards has responded to rumours her close friend Kris Jenner is set to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the end of their popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year, fans called on Kris to join her pals Kyle and Lisa Rinna on the hit Bravo show.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Kyle said she thinks Kris is “too busy” to join the show as an official housewife, but teased the possibility of a Kardashian-Housewives crossover special.

The 52-year-old said: “Kris Jenner is one of the busiest women I know, I’m lucky she even comes to my events on camera because she’s so busy.”

“We make a point to show up on each other’s shows here and there to support each other but we’re both so busy, there’s no way. People have joked about her doing the Housewives but I think she’s got her hands full.”

“Maybe we could do a special with us all together!” the actress added.

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently filmed a new reality show for streaming service Hulu, which is set to premiere in early 2022.

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Kyle also spoke about her recent return to her acting roots, after filming a Christmas movie with Betsy Brandt called The Housewives of The North Pole.

Speaking about the festive flick, the mother-of-four said: “It was so much fun to be back doing what I love the most. My first love was acting. I just felt so grateful and it was so much fun.”

“I really enjoyed creating the character Trish and working with the incredible cast and our director Ron Oliver, who’s known to make the best Christmas movies in the world. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Kyle also starred in the 2021 American slasher film Halloween Kills, reprising her role as the now grown-up Lindsey Wallace from the original Halloween movie.

The TV personality said: “I am going to be in the next Halloween movie again. I’m just so grateful because when this last Halloween came out, people were reminded I’m an actor and that’s what I do – which I think people forgot over the years with the Housewives. So I was really grateful that it opened people’s eyes.”

“Other people have since called and said ‘Oh let’s put her in this!’ So I’m really excited and I’ll be starting the next Halloween movie [Halloween Ends] pretty soon, and I plan on continuing with acting.”