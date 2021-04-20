EXCLUSIVE! Keilidh Cashell opens up about dealing with online trolls

Keilidh Cashell has opened up about dealing with online trolls.

The 25-year-old has taken the social media world by storm, creating stunning makeup looks and sharing them on Instagram and TikTok – where she has amassed a total following of over 3million people.

The beauty influencer launched her own brand, Kash Beauty, in November last year – which includes eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and fake eyelashes.

On Wednesday, April 21, the social media star will be hosting an online event on Facebook, where she will be giving fans a sneak peek at the new product launch for Kash Beauty.

Ahead of the virtual event, Keilidh spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about how social media helped her to launch her dream brand, and how she handles with online negativity.

Keilidh said: “Anybody who puts themselves out there online is going to be subjected to hate, but honestly I really don’t feel like I’ve gotten an awful lot. Maybe it’s because I do block it out.”

“If I see a message coming in and I know it’s a bad message, I won’t open it or I’ll delete it straight away… I don’t give my time to bad messages. I’m not going to digest these things that people who don’t know me are saying about me.”

“I feel like by me responding or giving time to the negative people who are trying to get under my skin, I’m nearly doing an injustice to the people who are supporting me. I think as humans we always tend to focus on the negative instead of the positive.”

“If I was to focus on one negative message out of thousands of positive ones, it’s nearly a slap in the face to my followers who have been supporting me and who do love my work,” she added.

“I’m so lucky and I’m so blessed. I’ve got the best followers supporting me and I wouldn’t have been able to create Kash Beauty so early on if it wasn’t for them.”

“Every makeup artist’s dream is to create their own brand someday, I just didn’t think I’d be able to do it this early on,” Keilidh admitted.

“Creating makeup that makes someone feel confident and beautiful… There’s no other feeling like that. You cannot describe that.”

Opening up about her dream collaboration, the Irish MUA said: “I would love to have a drag queen on board down the line. I’m obsessed with RuPaul’s Drag Race, I just think they’re all so talented!”

“We have a lot of products coming this year with Kash, we’ve been very very busy. All really exciting things and really different things that I feel like are going to take the brand to the next level,” she teased.

Keilidh’s Virtual Experience takes place on Wednesday April 21 at 7:30pm, where she will demonstrate how she creates her viral, signature looks, and offer her top tips and tricks for applying makeup.

Attendees will also get a first look at the new Kash Beauty product launch and an exclusive link to shop the launch before anyone else at a discounted price.

Tickets are on sale for €9.99 HERE.

