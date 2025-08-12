EXCLUSIVE! Kathryn Thomas teases multiple outfit changes for Rose of Tralee 2025

Kathryn Thomas has teased multiple outfit changes for this year’s Rose of Tralee as she prepares to host the show for the third year alongside Daithí Ó Sé.

Speaking with Goss.ie at the photo call for the Rose of Tralee 2025, Kathryn shared with us what she and her stylist have in store for this year’s style.

“Megan Fox is my stylist, and the woman is a genius. So, we’re gonna do the same as we did last year, that is, two outfits per show,” said the 46-year-old.

She continued, “Megan just has such a brilliant eye. So, we always like to support Irish!”

The Q102 host explained that they’ve been searching for dresses that she can “move around in”, as she never knows “what Daithí or James Patrice is gonna throw” at her.

“So, something that I can have a little bit of movement in – Last year, they put me on a rowing machine.”

“So, she has to factor all that stuff in as well. I can’t wait to show everybody what the glam is gonna look like.”

When asked if she has a favourite look from hosting the Rose of Tralee over the last few years, with some careful consideration, she answered: “Probably the Helen Cody skirt and top from last year.”

“It was a big blue puffy skirt and this green bodice. Very unusual, very Helen, very couture. The woman is just a genius. I love wearing her stuff.”

“I always feel incredible – incredibly confident in all her pieces. So, that was definitely a stand out.”

This comes after Kathryn defended the Rose of Tralee ahead of the annual festival taking place in Co. Kerry next week.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Kathryn said: “When I sat down with producers I said that if you want to make this more about girl power and all of that then you need to change the whole thing.”

“But they said ‘no that’s not it, we just want to bring a bit more of a female slant to the interviews.’”

“And you know my Nana’s from Kerry [the Blasket Islands, off the Dingle peninsula], my mother is from Kerry and I’ve always loved the Rose of Tralee because the girls are so brilliantly confident, able for the stage, and well educated.”

“The Rose is about the Irish communities all over the world and why would you not want to meet a group of like-minded women and travel the world for free?”

When asked why we didn’t have pageants for men, Kathryn stated: “Well, there’s very little pageantry in it. Maybe back in the day it was about the gúnas and the sashes and all that.”

“But now it is a celebration of women. There’s a tribalism to it as well. Like where do you get 32 women who can stand shoulder to shoulder, talk about their achievements, their culture, their identity, their Irishness, the craic.”

“Where else is there an event where we literally sit there for two nights, six hours of live television, and celebrate the brilliance of young women?”