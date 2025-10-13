EXCLUSIVE! Kathryn Thomas reveals her ‘biggest fear’ raising two young daughters

Kathryn Thomas has revealed her “biggest fear” about raising two young daughters.

The TV presenter shares her two daughters, Ellie and Grace, with her husband, Pádraig McLoughlin.

The couple first met on a night out in Dublin in 2013, and tied the knot at Kilkea Castle in Kildare in 2019.

Kathryn shot to fame on television in her early 20s, back when there was no social media and no online trolling – something she’s eternally grateful for, but something she fears for her children as they get older.

Speaking about her early years in her career, during an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Kathryn confessed: “I mean when I started out at 21, I did not think twice about swanning around in a bikini on national television and worry about what people would be saying about my boobs or my arms or my arse or my face or my hair.”

“To be able to deal with the regular hangups that every girl has, and not having to deal with the vitriolic, really evil, nasty world of comparison and toxicity that’s happening today… I just don’t know whether I would have had the same career, if my confidence would have been able to hack it, if my resilience would have been able to hack it,” she said.

“I would like to think yes, but I don’t know,” she admited. “I feel for young women, I have two girls of my own, and it’s probably the biggest fear that I have.

“I’m trying to raise two strong independent girls and teach them about resilience and teach them about how you navigate the sadness and the inequality that other people feel that they might want to put onto you.”

“But it is a difficult road to navigate. I have a way to go now, they’re only 7 and 3. But it’s one thing that I know I will focus a large part of my parenting on.”

After 12 years together with her husband, Kathryn spoke about what the secret to a long-standing partnership is: “I think friendship, respect, loyalty, and in our case, a bit of self-deprecation. We take the piss out of each other all the time!”

“We work in two very different industries, and I would be very independent. I do jobs where I’m just about to start a new documentary, which will have me flying off to the Middle East, and I’ll be in Korea, and I’ll be in the States… And he’s never stood in the way of me going.”

“Because I’m somebody who, I love being a mother more than anything in the world, I love being a mum to my girls, but I also love showing them that I’m independent, and that I love my career. And Ellie will go, ‘But mum, you have five jobs’. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I love everything that I do!’”

