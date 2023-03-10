EXCLUSIVE! JJ Abrams reveals plans to film Netflix drama about U2 in Ireland

JJ Abrams has revealed plans to film his upcoming Netflix drama about U2 in Ireland.

The popular filmmaker is producing a scripted series about the iconic Irish band, which will air on the streaming service.

JJ is no stranger to Irish shores, as he famously filmed scenes for Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the Kerry island of Skellig Micheal back in 2015.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the green carpet at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles, JJ said he “can’t wait” to return to the Emerald Isle.

“We are working on a series about U2 so that would obviously by necessity shoot in Ireland,” he told us.

JJ confirmed he was developing a “drama series” about U2 with streaming giant Netflix last March.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5, he said: “The story is actually spectacular behind the band, so when you get to know the story it’s so clearly [one] that has powerful resonance and cinematic potential. So, I’m just thrilled about it.”

“We’re early enough in the show that where it ends and where it goes is something we’re discussing but right now there’s a pretty fantastic destination that we have in mind.”

U2, who are involved in the project, were formed in Dublin back in 1976.

The band’s members include Bono (Paul David Hewson), the Edge (David Howell Evans), Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.