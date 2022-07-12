EXCLUSIVE! Jack Keating reveals he was meant to join the Love Island villa WEEKS before Casa Amor

Jack Keating was actually meant to join the Love Island villa WEEKS before Casa Amor.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Dublin native revealed was originally set to enter the villa as a bombshell, but there was a change of plan just weeks before he was scheduled to fly out.

The 23-year-old told us: “I was originally supposed to be a bombshell and then they pushed it back to Casa a couple of weeks before I was supposed to fly out.”

When asked whether he was disappointed by the last minute change, Jack replied: “No, I was just happy to be able to do the show, I had no problems with it.”

“Casa really pushes you out of your comfort zone. I’d never be able to do that much grafting on a night out with girls, so it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. They throw you in the deep end.”

Jack, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, was dumped from the show last week after failing to find a romantic connection in Casa Amor.

In his interview with Goss.ie, Jack praised the “amazing” Love Island team for looking after the contestants before and after their stint in the villa.

He said: “They’ve been amazing, they really go the extra mile to make sure you’re supported.”

“Even now, you think once you’re dumped from the show they’ll be like ‘alright see you later,’ but you’re still part of the Love Island family. The lengths that they go through for contestants is crazy.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

