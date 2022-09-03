EXCLUSIVE! Irish social media star Miriam Mullins opens up about being trolled online

Irish social media star Miriam Mullins has opened up about being trolled online.

The Cork native, who has a whopping 1.9million followers on TikTok, admitted her job can be “overwhelming” and “consuming” at times.

She told Goss.ie: “I am lucky because 90% of the time when I post a video, I get a positive reaction. But you are going to get the odd one or two people that leave a nasty comment. And then there’s stupid forums and tea pages as well.”

The 25-year-old continued: “If you look at [the negative comments], it’s going to get to you. I don’t look at any of that stuff. Out of sight, out of mind – that’s the quote I live by.”

“The more you read it, the more it will affect you. If you don’t look at it, it’s like it doesn’t exist.”

“If I get a negative DM or a negative comment, I delete it, I don’t even reply. I will never give it air time because it’s not worth my energy.”

“If someone out there is projecting their negative energy onto me, that’s their problem. If I respond, I’m giving them what they want, so I just don’t reply.”

Miriam told us: “I’ve had people message me something negative and then a few days later the same person will message like, ‘Where’s your dress from? Love it,’ or, ‘You look stunning.’ It’s mad.”

“They’d never say anything to your face, it’s only because they’re behind a screen.”

Speaking about her content creating career, the TikTok sensation admitted: “It can be overwhelming. Obviously it’s my job, so for a couple of hours every day I have to make content, reply to brands, chat to my manager, and things like that.”

“And then I try to switch off by taking my dog for a walk, or I’ll meet up with a friend, or play some Gaelic football. I have a lot of hobbies outside of social media, and I think that is important because if it’s the only hobby you have, it can be very consuming.”

“I definitely found during the pandemic, social media was all I was doing, which was very consuming. But now I’ve found the balance, and I’m busy with other things,” she added.

Miriam spoke to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media new season launch.

