EXCLUSIVE! Ireland AM hosts admit its ‘hard’ to ignore negative comments: ‘Muireann gets it the most’

Ireland AM hosts Tommy Bowe, Muireann O’Connell and Alan Hughes have admitted it’s “hard” ignore negative comments about them online.

The trio co-present the show from Monday – Thursday every week on Virgin Media Television.

As they are broadcast into people’s homes four days a week, the TV presenters have had to deal with their fair share of criticism on social media – with Muireann getting the most heat from viewers at home.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about online comments, Tommy said: “It’s easy to say you don’t care. You could have a hundred amazing comments and one negative, and no matter what you do, the negative will always be in the back of your mind.

“But you can let it eat away at you, or you can try to use it as motivation to show them that you don’t care, to show them how you do your job and you want to do it better, or you can try to put it out of your mind.

“It’s hard to say you don’t care, but it’s a mindset of being able to try and switch that off and just focus on the here and now, focus on what you can control and do the best that you can,” he continued.

“And listen, the three of us are here doing a morning show. There’s always going to be people who don’t like us, there’s always going to be people who have an issue with something we say or an opinion that we have.”

“I think that’s the reason the show is so popular, because we’re all very different and have different opinions on many different things. And with that is going to come a little bit of negativity.

“It’s a case of understanding that not everything is going to be agreed by everybody, but we can’t help that. We can only do our best. And once you’re doing your best in anything, in any walk of life, there’s nothing else you can do. So you’ve just got to be at peace with that.”

Alan then said: “It’s sad to say, but I do think women probably do get it more online, and Muireann does get it more than we do and has to accept that.”

The broadcaster, who has hosted the show for 26 years, said he and Tommy always try and calm her down if she’s read a negative comment, and remind her: “It’s grand. We’re not doing brain surgery. It’s TV.”

Tommy added: “And we are a team, and it’s not just the three of us. It’s very much behind scenes as well there’s a huge team of people who work hard and if you have any issues, they’re more than open to have that conversation.

“But again, social media is a fairly toxic place a lot of the time. And there’s going to be people there who are behind animated pictures or whatever else and can say whatever they want without repercussions.

“And you’re just going to have to live with that, unfortunately, in this day and age.”

Alan has hosted Ireland AM with a number of presenters over the years, but he insisted Tommy and Muireann are “definitely my favourite”.

“Look, when you’re 26 years doing the show, there’s obviously people that you’re really going to get on with, and obviously people you’re not going to get on with so well,” he said.

“I think over the last number of years, we have just gelled and we just have a laugh, and I think that comes across on screen, people always say it to us. We laugh every day in studio. That’s the best thing for me, is that I’m still getting up, I’m still enjoying it.

“I’ll be here for another few years, I’ve signed a new contract. I’m still loving what we’re doing, and we’re bringing new energy to what could be a very stale formula by now, but it’s not by any means. It’s totally revigorated, and that’s what I’m loving about it.”