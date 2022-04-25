EXCLUSIVE! Hugh Bonneville teases the possibility of a third Downton Abbey film

Hugh Bonneville has teased the possibility of a third Downton Abbey film.

The actor, who is best known for playing Robert Crawley in the hit drama, was among the famous faces who attended the world premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era in London on Monday evening.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about a third movie, Hugh said: “It would be fun. I mean, who knows? This one has to be a huge hit to merit that.”

The 58-year-old continued: “It’s all down to the audience, if there’s a demand.”

“So long as Julian Fellowes can keep coming up with stories that entertain us and that we can all be herded together, I don’t see why not. I’d certainly be up for it.”

The new Downton Abbey film follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the South of France, where they will try to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’s newly inherited villa.

Speaking to Goss.ie about filming in France, Hugh said: “It was gorgeous because we had all been in such tight lockdown, and there was a time when we thought we weren’t going to be able to go to France because of the Covid regulations.”

“So to actually go there for two and a bit weeks.. Actually more, three weeks because we had to quarantine for a week. But it was beautiful, I mean what’s not to like? You’re filming on the Cote de Sur – what’s not to like?”

Downton Abbey: A New Era will hit cinemas across the county on April 29.