EXCLUSIVE! Grace Jackson teases her return to Love Island All-Stars

Grace Jackson has teased her return to the Love Island All-Stars villa.

The 25-year-old appeared on the 11 season of the show as a bombshell and stole Joey from Samantha Kenny after they rekindled their romance from the outside world.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of Dylan Oaks in Dundrum, Grace teased her return for a second time: “I would never say no.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Grace revealed: “I cannot confirm or deny but I have been approached for it but you know it’s just kind of seeing the timeline of work and whether it works kind of for me.”

She added: “I would never say no. I think if the opportunity is there and it works well with kind of the timeline of my life and what I’m doing and career wise then I wouldn’t say no but it would just have to make sense.”

When asked if she would be worried about running into any former flames, Grace stated that she wouldn’t go in worrying, but there will always be drama in the Love Island villa.

“I mean you’re always going to get drama in the Love Island villa, it’s inevitable. But I mean I feel like I wouldn’t go in there worried about anything. You’ve got to take every day as it comes and then just see where it takes you.”

Grace also revealed she would love to have her besties Harriet and Matilda in there with her: “I would love to be with my best friends from the series that I met so obviously Harriet and Matilda.”

During her season, Grace left the show hand in hand with Reuben Collins, but the pair called in quits shortly after leaving the show.

Her entrance to the villa caused loads of drama as she had previously been romantically linked to celebrity bombshell Joey Essex.