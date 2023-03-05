EXCLUSIVE! Faye Winter reveals where she stands with ex Teddy Soares following recent split

Faye Winter has revealed where she stands with her ex Teddy Soares, following their recent split.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their split last month after weeks of speculation.

Newly single Faye was one of our VIP guests at The Gossies 2023 and ahead of the awards ceremony, the 27-year-old told us she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex.

She said: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”

Faye also revealed her plans to move into her own home with her dog Bonnie, after moving out of the home she shared with Teddy.

The reality star told us: “I’m going to be moving into my own home for a little while, me and Bon, which I’m very excited about. It’s beautiful. It’s just what we need, kind of a reset.”

Faye announced her split from Teddy in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories last month.

She wrote at the time: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”