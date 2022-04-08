EXCLUSIVE! Faye Winter and Teddy Soares say they have ‘nothing to prove’ to their haters

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have gone from strength to strength since leaving the Love Island villa.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating show last summer, had their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, and many doubted their relationship would last in the real world.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Gossies 2022, the reality stars revealed what they would say to their haters now.

Faye said: “I don’t think we’ve got anything to say to them. That’s the worst thing. You can’t talk to people that doubt you and you can’t give people like that your energy. I just blank them.”

Teddy added: “From the beginning, we always said we’ve got nothing to prove to absolutely no one.”

“The moment she met my parents, she met my mum, that’s what was important to us, family. So once we had that connection going, nothing was ever going to stop us really.”