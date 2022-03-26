EXCLUSIVE! Erica Cody reveals if she was told to keep Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan’s romance a ‘secret’

Erica Cody has revealed if she was told to keep Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan’s romance a “secret” behind the scenes on Dancing With The Stars.

Following weeks of speculation, the Love Island star finally confirmed he’s dating his pro dance partner when he was voted off the show last Sunday.

Rumours were rife the pair were secretly in a relationship over the past few weeks, but everyone on DWTS kept quiet about their romance until they shared the news themselves.

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of the Dancing With The Stars final this Sunday, Erica said no one wanted to “out” the couple to the press.

When asked if everyone collectively decided to keep it a secret, the singer said: “No I think we all have an equal amount of respect for one another that you knew not to say anything.”

“Because the moment that anyone said anything about it the press would pick up on it and they wouldn’t have a chance to say it themselves, so yeah we all just knew.”

“That was their story and their truth to tell so nobody was ever going to jeopardise that for them and out them I suppose.”

When asked if she was happy when they finally went public with their romance, Erica replied: “Everybody loves a love story and I’m thrilled for them.”

“I love love, and I love that they were able to find that with each other on the show, I think they are so well suited and I’m absolutely delighted for them.”

Matthew and Laura confirmed they were boyfriend and girlfriend last Sunday, after they were sent home from DWTS.

Speaking after the show, the Downpatrick native told reporters: “Me and Laura are dating. She’s my secret girlfriend.”

“We’ve been dating the past month or two and it’s been good. So I’m very grateful to the show.”

Laura admitted she did not expect to find love on the show, adding: “It just so happened that we got on so well…”

“It wasn’t something I predicted would happen, it just happened so naturally.”

Matthew also revealed they were planning on going travelling together after the show.