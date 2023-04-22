EXCLUSIVE! Erica Cody admits she’d love to play THIS role as she reveals acting dream

Erica Cody has revealed her dream to pursue acting.

The 26-year-old is en route to becoming a triple threat; she’s already conquered singing, and more recently dancing – thanks to RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival on Wednesday, the Dublin native revealed her aspirations to land a role as a Bond girl.

When asked whether she’s though about a career in acting, Erica told Goss.ie: “Yes, yes! That’s so funny you said that because I was literally on to my agent a couple of weeks ago like ‘I need to start self-taping again!'”

“I was self-taping a lot during Covid… Now, obviously you have to practice at your craft and I’m kind of that person who needs to – I’ve a million tabs open in my brain – but I really, really, really do have a passion for acting, and I’ve done it since I was a kid.”

“So it’s definitely something I wanna get back into now within the next year, or two… or twenty,” the singer joked.

“You know what, I ride the wave. I see what happens and obviously I’ve a lot of things going on at the moment, but I definitely want to at least start dipping my toe back in to the world of acting.”

When asked if she had a dream role she’d like to pursue, Erica immediately nodded her head in admission.

“I literally want to play Roxie Heart in Chicago on broadway,” the Dublin native told Goss.ie. “That’s my dream, between that and a Bond girl.”

“I’d love to write the theme tune for a Bond movie, and be the girl… and then also be Catwoman… and then be like a Marvel – like baddie Marvel girl.”

“Just a few things. Just a few tiny things!”