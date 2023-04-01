EXCLUSIVE! Ekin-Su teases plans to launch her own brand

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has teased plans to launch her own brand.

The 28-year-old won the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

After finding fame of the show, the Turkish actress impressively landed brand deals with OhPolly, Beauty Works and BPerfect Cosmetics.

Ekin-Su also appeared on the latest series of Dancing on Ice, and landed a two-part ITV series with her beau, titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the Turkish actress teased the possibility of launching her own brand down the line.

The Turkish beauty told us: “I’m happy with my beauty products, but maybe something to do with fragrance…”

“Maybe something to do with BPerfect, but who knows? There is stuff lined up that we’re discussing, so it’s all a surprise and you shall see!”

Ekin-Su is currently in Ireland to celebrate the success of her collaboration with BPerfect Cosmetics.

The Love Island 2022 winner kicked off her mini tour in Belfast on Thursday.

The 28-year-old continued southbound to Dublin on Friday, and later made another stop in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old will be doing a meet and greet at Shaws Department Store in Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick.

