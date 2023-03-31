EXCLUSIVE! Ekin-Su teases her return to our TV screens

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has teased her return to our TV screens.

The 28-year-old won the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The fan-favourite couple then landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

Since Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings aired, fans have been calling for the Love Island stars to return to the small screen.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Ekin-Su teased that it might happen sooner than we think.

When asked what exciting things she has in the pipeline for the coming months, the Turkish actress said: “I’ve got something lined – well, a few meetings I cannot say.”

“But just um, watch your screens…”

Teasing that she may take part in another reality show, Ekin-Su told Goss.ie that she’d love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“Yes, who wouldn’t – it’s great. [I] like a challenge.”

The actress’ revelation comes on the back of her stint on Dancing on Ice 2023.

The 28-year-old, who was partnered with pro skater Brendyn Hatfield, was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

Ekin-Su is currently in Ireland to celebrate the success of her collaboration with BPerfect Cosmetics.

The Love Island 2022 winner kicked off her mini tour in Belfast on Thursday.

The 28-year-old continued southbound to Dublin on Friday, and later made another stop in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old will be doing a meet and greet at Shaws Department Store in Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick.

