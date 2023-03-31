EXCLUSIVE! Ekin-Su sets her sights on Bond Girl role before jetting to America to pursue acting dream

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has set her sights on a Bond Girl role before jetting to America to pursue her acting dream.

Earlier this week, the Turkish actress announced she’s going to be “taking it global this summer”.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about whether she has done any auditions yet, the Love Island 2022 winner said: “That’s going to be soon. In a few months I think we’re going with my manager for that to LA.”

Speaking about whether she’s planning on moving to America to pursue her acting dream, Ekin-Su admitted: “No, but if anything happens… who knows?”

The Turkish actress then revealed her dream role is to “play a serial killer”.

However, the 28-year-old didn’t rule out playing the coveted role of a Bond Girl, telling Goss.ie: “I would love to be a Bond Girl… secretive!”

The most recent Bond Girl was Ana de Armas – who starred in Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as secret service agent James Bond, ‘No Time To Die’.

Earlier this week, Ekin-Su told her Instagram followers that she would be pursuing her acting dream in America.

The Love Island star said: “I can’t even say cause I’m super excited, but I will be taking it global this summer and I’m going to America to pursue my acting dream and my acting jobs out there.”

“I’ve got some meetings set up already and I’m gonna keep you posted.”

Ekin-Su is currently in Ireland to celebrate the success of her collaboration with BPerfect Cosmetics.

The Love Island 2022 winner kicked off her mini tour in Belfast on Thursday.

The 28-year-old continued southbound to Dublin on Friday, and later made another stop in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old will be doing a meet and greet at Shaws Department Store in Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick.