EXCLUSIVE! Ed Sheeran enjoys lowkey dinner at popular Dublin restaurant ahead of Croke Park gigs

Ed Sheeran was spotted having dinner at a popular restaurant in Dublin on Monday night, ahead of his upcoming Irish gigs.

Goss.ie can exclusively reveal the singer dined at the well-known Rasam Restaurant, which serves authentic Indian cuisine, in Glasthule.

An insider told us: “There was great excitement in Rasam when Ed arrived for dinner on Monday night.”

“Although there were whispers of a famous diner in the restaurant, Ed was left to enjoy his meal and had a very lowkey dinner with his entourage.”

“He was super nice to all the staff and clearly very happy to be back in Ireland,” our source added.

After his meal, Ed headed to the nearby Fitzgerald’s pub in Sandycove, where he was snapped pulling pints of Guinness behind the bar.

Here’s Ed Sheeran last night pulling pints in Fitzgerald’s Sandycove 👀 pic.twitter.com/xDdJjeocq3 — Kellie (@Kellie_T92) April 19, 2022

Ed has a huge connection to Ireland, as his grandparents hail from Belfast and Co. Wexford.

The 31-year-old also filmed the music video for his hit track Galway Girl in Co. Galway back in 2017.

The famed musician touched down in Ireland a few days before the Irish leg of his Mathematics tour.

The singer will perform warm up gigs in Whelans and Vicar Street on Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively, before playing two nights at Croke Park this weekend.

Ed will then move to Cork next week for two gigs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, before playing two more concerts in Thomond Park, Limerick on May 5th and 6th.