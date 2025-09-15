EXCLUSIVE! Dancing With The Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli addresses rumours surrounding the show’s return

Dancing With The Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli has addressed rumours surrounding the show’s return.

ShinAwill boss Larry Bass, who produces the programme, recently cast doubt on the series returning in January 2026 due to pending contracts.

The TV producer spoke out after Dancing With The Stars was noticeably absent from RTÉ’s new schedule launch, sparking fears the show had been cancelled.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the show’s host has insisted it will be back on screens in 2026.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie as our Goss Cover Star, Jennifer said: “Ah it’s back.”

“Look, I’m aware it’s back. I’m 90% sure. Unless they’re doing this massive prank on me. But it’s exciting, it’s going to be a lot of fun… hopefully.”

The Dublin native co-hosts the show with Doireann Garrihy, who is about to welcome her first child in a matter of weeks.

With this in mind, Doireann would likely be on maternity leave if the show returns in January, but Jennifer has other ideas.

“Ah, that baby will be well out,” she laughed.

While Jennifer hopes Doireann will return to the show, she acknowledged that the new mum “won’t know how she’s going to feel” at the time, adding: “It’s very different. So who knows?”

If Doireann were to step away from the show, who would Jen like to be paired with?

“I wouldn’t have any say in that,” she admitted. “But they have to be fun, they have to be up for a laugh, they can’t be a diva, and they have to have some sort of affiliation with the show. You can’t go into that blind because it’s too big of an ask.”

Jennifer suggested long-time pal Lottie Ryan or social media star and DWTS backstage host James Patrice as possible options.

But would she be up for Westlife star Nicky Byrne to make a comeback? He previously hosted the original first five seasons.

“Nicky Byrne! Sure what is he doing? He’s busy with his podcast and making millions on his tour,” she laughed. “That would be so fun, wouldn’t it?”

Jennifer joined Dancing With The Stars in 2019, replacing Amanda Byram.

It was a career defining moment for the broadcaster, as she never believed she would become the “golden girl of RTÉ”.

“I was never even considered for Dancing with the Stars when it first came around,” she admitted, “I never got a call to go and audition.”

“And then when I heard that Amanda [Byram] was leaving, I remember ringing my agent and I was like, ‘Just get me in the room. Just let me have a go. Just get me in there and let them decide for themselves if I can do it’. And it was kind of left field for them, it wasn’t the norm. So that gig was huge for me.”

“I’ve done so many mad things, and it’s all been amazing and challenging and frightening at the time,” she reflected. “But you’ve got to do these things.”

“And Dancing with the Stars is just such a privilege. It’s just a really easy show to be apart of, because it’s such a big show, so if the numbers are s**t I blame everybody else. If the numbers are great, I can take all the credit,” Jennifer joked.

“But there’s a lot of weight when it’s your own show, like Bridget & Eamon. There’s a lot of stress. I don’t feel any stress with Dancing with the Stars.

“I just go in, I have a blast, I read the lines, I have a bit of a joke. Love seeing all the dancers. I love that element of showbiz. You don’t get that anywhere else. So it’s great. I can’t wait to get started if it’s coming back.”

Read Jennifer’s full Goss Cover Star interview here.