EXCLUSIVE! Dami Hope reveals he’s buying a home in Ireland with his girlfriend Indiyah Polack

Dami Hope has revealed he’s buying a home in Ireland with his girlfriend Indiyah Polack.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island, and moved in together in London shortly afterwards.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 on Saturday night, Dubliner Dami revealed he and Indiyah are now planning on buying a property in Ireland.

He told us: “We’re going to get a property in Ireland because when we came over, she loved it.”

“It’s peaceful to her and it reminded her of her own little bubble, like the villa. So we’re going to get a property here, but still live in London.”

When asked if he plans on popping the question to Indiyah any time soon, Dami replied: “An engagement? I feel like we all need to relax a little bit. We’re not ready for that. We’re in love, but we’re chill. When it happens, it happens. We’ll get there eventually.”