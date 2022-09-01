EXCLUSIVE! Dami Hope opens up about ‘beef’ between Love Island co-stars

Dami Hope has opened up about the “beef” between his Love Island co-stars Andrew Le Page and Jacques O’Neill.

Andrew and his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri recently unfollowed Jacques on Instagram, after he came under fire for “mocking” Tasha in a now-viral video.

The real estate agent also left a WhatsApp group chat with Jacques, Luca Bish and Dami amid the drama.

Speaking about the fall-out in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Dami said: “The situation is a bit sensitive because obviously Tasha is his girlfriend.”

“I don’t think Andrew has any outright problem with Jacques, but out of respect for his relationship, they don’t really talk or associate. He just wants to focus on his girlfriend, and I feel like Jacques understands that as well so it’s not a big issue.”

“Everyone is still happy and cool,” the Dubliner added.

Earlier this month, Jacques took to his Instagram Stories to apologise for his behaviour after leaving the Love Island villa.

He wrote: “I just want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted over the last few weeks.”

“I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has. Life has been very overwhelming recently and admittedly I’ve probably not handled myself in the best possible way.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself.”

“I had my first therapy session on Monday which really took me out of my comfort zone, I know I have needed this for years but it’s only now I have decided to get help.”

“I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just 1 session,” he explained.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I just want to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively as I can. However, I know this can be used as an important lesson for me moving forward and over the coming years.”

Jacques concluded his statement by writing: “I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone that I have let down.”