EXCLUSIVE! Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about her close friendship with Paul Mescal: ‘We’re best friends’

Daisy Edgar-Jones has opened up about her close friendship with her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal.

The English actress played Marianne Sheridan in the hit series, while Kildare native Paul starred as Connell Waldron.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Irish premiere of her new film ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, Daisy said: “[Me and Paul] are like best best best best friends.”

The 24-year-old added: “I actually only saw him yesterday. Him, Fionn [O’Shea] and India [Mullen] who were also in the show.”

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel Normal People was filmed in Ireland in 2019, and the series was released in April the following year.

Daisy told us: “I definitely would consider Ireland like a second home to me. It’s been almost two years since I was last here.”

“I think last time I was here we were doing the reshoots for Normal People, so I feel very nostalgic. I’m actually staying around five minutes from where I used to live.”

The actress flew into Ireland on Tuesday morning to attend the Irish premiere of drama film ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’, which is also based on a bestselling novel.

Daisy landed the lead role of Kya in the flick, which was produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Speaking about her flying visit to Ireland, the 24-year-old said: “I only flew in this morning, but I’m going to go somewhere this evening and get a pint of Guinness.”

Where The Crawdads Sing hits cinemas across the country on July 22.