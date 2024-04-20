EXCLUSIVE! Clare Dunne reveals hopes for third season of Kin after it hits Netflix

Clare Dunne has revealed she’d love to reprise her role as Amanda Kinsella for a third season of Kin, after it hits Netflix next month.

The RTÉ crime drama was recently picked up by the streaming giant, sparking fresh hope the series will return for a third season.

Kin is set to reach an even bigger audience when the first season lands on Netflix on May 1st.

Many shows have experienced a huge boost in popularity after being added to Netflix, with Suits being a great example.

While it’s been four years since the show’s final episode aired, the legal drama has become one of the most streamed shows on Netflix ever since it was added to the platform last summer.

The show’s creator Aaron Korsh is now working on a spin-off series, which will be based in LA.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2024 IFTA Awards, the actress said she hoped the series would see a boost in popularity when it debuts on Netflix.

“I hope so, we’ll see what happens when it drops,” she said.

When asked if she hopes the renewed interest in Kin would result in a potential third season, and if she would like to be a part of it, Clare told us: “Yeah I imagine I would!”

“I think we would all go back together if we can get all the stars aligned and get everyone’s availability, because we have some big stars involved.”

The series, which was co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly, first premiered on RTÉ back in 2021, and was quickly branded the “new Love/Hate”.

The show aired for two seasons with a stellar cast – including Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Charlie Cox, Ciarán Hinds, and Emmett J. Scanlan.

The popular drama charted the lives of Dublin-based family the Kinsellas, who are embroiled in a gangland war.

Last year, it was reported that a third season of Kin had been filmed in Ireland, and that a fourth season had already been commissioned.

However, doubts were cast over the shows future when Bron Studios, the production company and financiers of Kin, filed for bankruptcy last July.

Bron Studios cited the COVID-19 pandemic and dual union strikes as the overwhelming factors which led it to file for bankruptcy.

The production company’s CEO Aaron L. Gilbert said in a statement at the time: “Having explored many options for many months BRON had no choice but to take this step in light of its financial circumstances.”

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for BRON, and things have only gotten more complicated over these past months.”

Late last year, the BBC acquired the rights to air the two seasons of Kin, sparking speculation the series could make a return with the backing of a major broadcaster.

But during a previous interview with Goss.ie, the show’s lead Clare denied they secretly filmed a third season, and admitted she didn’t think the show would ever return.

“No, we didn’t,” she told us. “The papers made it up at the time, I don’t know why they said that.

“There is no season three. I am not signed up for a season three. There’s no season three, please get that across.

“If they ring me for season three, you’ll know before I do. It’ll be announced before I even f***ing know.”

When asked if she would be up for doing a third season if the opportunity came about, Clare candidly confessed at the time: “It depends on what I have on the table by then, because I’m now out of contract.”

“Like we’re not attached to it anymore so we can do what we want, which is why I think season three is not going to happen.

“I think if they could find a way to get Charlie Cox to do it again, fine, but I just don’t know if he can do it because he’s doing Daredevil, he’s got a lot going on, two small kids living over in America. It’s tough on him and Sam to move over here.

“I don’t know, look, you just never know with these things. But I just think right now it seems like a no.”