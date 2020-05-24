EXCLUSIVE! Channing Tatum spotted back on celebrity dating app Raya

It looks like the Hollywood star is back on the market

It looks like Channing Tatum may be back on the market.

The Hollywood star, who has been dating singer Jessie J on and off since his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has been spotted back on popular dating app Raya, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The actor, who previously was seen on the app in 2019, has been seen on the celebrity app once again.

Multiple sources have spotted the 21 Jump Street star on the app in the last week.

Earlier this month fans believed Channing and Jessie were back together, as he was pictured taking the bins out from her London apartment during lockdown.

Just weeks ago Jessie, 32, shared a special birthday message to the actor on her Instagram.

“Happy 40th birthday to the special man right here,” she wrote, “You are truly one of a kind.”

Channing, 40, is one of many A-listers who use the app to find a partner. Stars like John Mayer, Niall Horan, Ben Affleck, Emma Watson and Demi Lovato have all used the app in the past.

