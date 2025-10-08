EXCLUSIVE! Cecelia Ahern reveals which of her books she’d LOVE to see adapted on screen

Cecelia Ahern has revealed which of her books she’d love to see adapted on screen.

As her 21st novel, Paper Heart, climbs to the top of the Irish book charts, the Irish author has a collection of films to choose from.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the fourth annual Women of the Year Awards, she revealed she never thought she would get to have her work adapted to screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

When asked if it was ever a dream of hers to have her work adapted, she confessed: “I think it was too big to dream, you know, it’s one of these things that is just bigger than a dream. I didn’t think it would ever happen to me, but it happened once, and I tried to achieve it again.”

“It was an incredibly phenomenal thing that happened at a young age, and I do hope to replicate it with as many books as possible.”

“But no, I don’t know. When I was younger, I was a dreamer, but I don’t think I ever thought dreams like that could come true. So it’s very special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecelia Ahern (@official_ceceliaahern)

Speaking about works she’d love to see on screen, with her having huge hits such as P.S. I Love You and Love, Rosie under her belt, she laughed as she confessed: “All of them. But in particular, Flawed and Perfect are my young adult series, and I would love to see them on the screen.”

“One of my favourites is In A Thousand Different Ways, and I think that’s a very visual book, and all about emotion, so I would love to see that. But like any, not fussy,” she joked.

At this year’s Goss.ie Women of the Year ceremony, Cecilia was nominated for – and later went on to win – the award for Best Writer.

The inspirational awards ceremony took place on Sunday, October 5th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by esteemed broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the annual event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.