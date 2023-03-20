EXCLUSIVE! Carl Mullan reveals how his 2FM co-host Doireann Garrihy supported him during Dancing with the Stars

Carl Mullan has revealed how his 2FM co-host Doireann Garrihy supported him during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

Doireann presented the 2023 series of the hit RTÉ show alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, taking over from Westlife star Nicky Byrne.

The final of the show took place on Sunday night, and saw Carl and his pro dance partner Emily Barker be crowned the winners.

Speaking to Goss.ie after the grand finale, Carl praised Doireann for her professionalism on the show, and revealed how she supported him along the way.

He told us: “Doireann obviously had to play things very differently. And it was a funny thing because obviously I see Doireann every day in work, and the relationship we have in the radio studio had to be very different to the relationship we had [on DWTS] because Doireann had to build a bit of a barrier between the two of us.”

“She had to interview me, and whether things went wrong or things went right she had to treat me the same as everyone else.”

The 33-year-old explained: “The thing with Doireann for me would be, the odd time she’d see I was nervous and would just give me a nod across the room, that friendly thing of: ‘You’ve got this!’ She’s absolutely delighted for me and she gave me a big hug there at the end.”

Praising his 2FM Breakfast co-hosts, Carl told us: “I’m very lucky I get to work with two people like Doireann and Donncha [O’Callaghan].”

“They were mainly a support to me on the days I went into the [2FM] studios and I was absolutely exhausted, and they had to pick up a bit more slack on those days because my brain might not have been as switched on as it should’ve been. That’s the way Doireann was able to show her support, and Donnacha.”

Carl beat influencer Suzanne Jackson, Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion and Glee star Damian McGinty in Sunday night’s grand finale.

On Sunday, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that Dancing with the Stars is set to be renewed for another season, after a surge in viewing figures.