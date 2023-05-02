EXCLUSIVE! Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel reveals what fans can expect from Queen Charlotte series

Golda Rosheuvel has revealed what fans can expect from Netflix’s upcoming Queen Charlotte series.

The brand new prequel series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, hits Netflix on May 4.

The spin-off will tell the origin story of the iconic Queen Charlotte – made famous by Golda in the original series.

The six-episode series was created by legendary show runner Shonda Rhimes, who acts as an executive producer on Bridgerton.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in London, the 53-year-old said fans can expect a “deeper dive into this well-loved character”.

“You see her as a mother, you see the first heartbeats of family life, marriage… Yeah I think fans will be really intrigued to see where the character they know and love from Bridgerton has come from,” she teased.

Golda described the new series as “vibrant, personal and witty”, but refused to reveal if the prequel would be as “steamy” as Bridgerton.

“I’m not gonna give away any secrets…,” she added.

The limited series will centre on a young Queen Charlotte, revealing how her marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift in Regency-era England.

The origin stories of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury will also be explored in the prequel, which will cut from the past and present day in the Bridgerton universe.

India Ria Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the series, while Golda Rosheuvel returns in her role as the monarch.

Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will also appear as Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

Corey Mylchreest plays the young King George in the series, which is sure to secure him heartthrob status, while Hughs Sachs and Sam Clemmett star as older and younger versions of the Queen’s right hand man Brimsley.

The cast also includes Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, and Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor.

In case you didn’t know, Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton universe is based on the real Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz – who was Queen of Great Britain as the wife of King George III from 1761 until her death in 1818.

Their marriage lasted 57 years and produced 15 children, 13 of whom survived to adulthood.

As portrayed in the series, Queen Charlotte was distressed by her husband’s repeated bouts of mental illness, which earned him the nickname ‘The Mad King’.

You can find out more about the history of Queen Charlotte in the video below: