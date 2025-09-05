EXCLUSIVE! Brian Dowling reveals if he’s taking legal action over ‘horrendous’ Tattle Life trolling

Brian Dowling has revealed if he’s considering taking legal action over the trolling his family faced on Tattle Life.

The owner of Tattle Life was legally identified in June of this year as Sebastian Bond, leading to a plethora of cases against the site.

The reveal came after the High Court of Justice in Northern Ireland granted an application by an Irish couple to lift reporting restrictions and name the defendants in their defamation and harassment case against the operator of the controversial website.

Neil and Donna Sands, who were subject to defamatory and harassing commentary over a 45-page thread on the site, were awarded over £300k in damages in their case.

Irish TV personality Brian Dowling is among famous faces who were targeted on the forum site, and he’s now set to front a documentary on the issue, called Toxic Threads.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie for Virgin Media Television’s New Season Launch, Brian spoke about his reaction to the unmasking of the owner of the gossip forum.

“This is a conversation that Arthur and I have been contacted about quite a lot. I’m kind of delighted with the whole Tattle situation,” he confessed.

“I think what that does is it opens up the broader conversation about social media in general, because people are getting equally as much hate on other platforms as well.

“And I think this will set a precedent. I know there’s Coco’s Law, but something should be brought in. It’s a conversation, Arthur and I have had with people, and we are taking advice on it.”

“But I just don’t think it’s as easy as what people think it is. I think a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money have to go into that.”

Speaking about his personal experience with the website, he said: “I have read the most horrible things about myself on social media. I’ve never gone on Tattle myself and ever seen anything; everything’s always been sent to us.”

“The people who are on it are trolls, obviously. Not very well educated. Very nasty people. Can’t be happy with their own lives. But they’re obviously aware of it now.

“So all this salacious stuff they say, they now can’t. So in a sense, even the trolling has slightly changed.”

Speaking about how the unveiling of Sebastian Bond changes online trolling, the TV presenter confessed: “The horrendous stuff they used to say about me, they can’t really say it anymore. Because they go, sh*t, this could actually seriously get me in trouble. But I think it’s just a broader conversation regarding trolling, regarding social media.”

“I willingly put myself on Instagram every day of the week. I know I’m not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But I’ve been doing this 20-something years. I get it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

“But there has to be a line that people don’t cross. And unfortunately, you hear people’s horrendous stories of what’s been happening. And people have attempted to take their own lives because of online bullying and trolling. And that needs to stop,” Brian stated.

“But I’m just delighted that this person has been unmasked. And I think it’s making more people fearful of what they’re doing and what they’re saying online.”

When asked if he would consider taking action to unmask the trolls who wrote about him and Arthur, he said: “Yeah, 100%. We took advice on it. My understanding is that when we spoke to the guards, is that the person who is trolling you has to do it a certain amount of times.”

“And then it becomes like stalking or it becomes harassment and stuff. But then what happens is, don’t forget, people could have 10 or 15 different accounts. So it’s not as easy. And also at IP addresses, the laws in Ireland are not the same as the laws in the UK.”

“So there’s a lot that goes into it. But what’s really good is because of this case, he has been unmasked. We now know who he is.”

“So it is possible to unmask people. People need to be held accountable. I’d love to go out and about meeting trolls and to knock on the door.”

Speaking about his experiences offline, Brian stated that he had “never been verbally attacked” in the street.

“When I’m out and about with Arthur, by myself on a night out, all I ever encounter are really lovely people. So it’s a really small, you know, margin of people.”

When asked if the abuse he faced on Tattle Life caused him to rethink how he posted on other social media channels, he confessed: “I pulled back from Instagram and being as open and as vulnerable because of messages I had seen and stuff people were saying.”

“I’m still quite cautious about how I come across on social. Whereas before I wasn’t, I would have been very open, very, very vulnerable. And now I feel, you know, maybe I have pulled back just a little bit on that.”

“That was a conscious decision because at one point the trolling and the messages were so deeply offensive that I thought I just need to protect myself a little bit. I think it’s sometimes it’s quite nice to slow things down, rest up a little bit.”

The TV presenter is one of many celebrities and influencers who have been subject to awful abuse on the toxic forum site, which allows anonymous users to comment about people in the public eye.

The anonymity of the site’s owner and its users made it very difficult for people to take legal action over the comments made about them on the site – but that all changed in June of this year.

The owner of Tattle Life was legally identified as Sebastian Bond in June, after the High Court of Justice in Northern Ireland granted an application by an Irish couple to lift reporting restrictions and name the defendants in their defamation and harassment case against the operator of the controversial website.

Neil and Donna Sands, who were subjected to defamatory and harassing commentary over a 45-page thread on the site, were awarded over £300,000 in damages in their case.