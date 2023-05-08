EXCLUSIVE! Bob Geldof weighs in on The Late Late Show debate: ‘God help the person who ends up there’

Bob Geldof has weighed in on who he thinks should replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter will host his final show on May 26th, after 14 years at the helm.

Goss.ie caught up with Bob at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday evening, and asked him who he thinks should front the popular RTÉ chat show.

The Boomtown Rats star said: “I don’t know enough about the up and coming broadcasters. But he’s done an amazing job.”

“Every time they pick someone that can do their own thing but at the same time are very good interlocutors, and they can still somehow transmit an every day, every man type of thing.

“That’s the gig, and it’s properly hard. I couldn’t do it, I’d just get angry at people and shout at them!”

The 71-year-old continued: “You’ve got to have a really clever, great broadcaster. Someone who can interview people properly and extract from them things they may not necessarily have wanted to talk about, and yet feel that they went away and had a good show. It’s only afterwards where they’re like, ‘F**k I didn’t want to say that.’ Too late!”

“That’s hard, and not everyone can do it. God help the person, man or woman, who ends up there because in three weeks, they’ll be gone if it’s not happening.”

“I wouldn’t take that job, not for a million,” Bob added.

It comes after comedian Patrick Kielty addressed speculation he is set to take over from Ryan.

He told Goss.ie: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

His wife Cat Deeley added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

