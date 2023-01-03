EXCLUSIVE! Arthur Gourounlian addresses reports RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars will be axed after 2023 series

Arthur Gourounlian has addressed reports RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars will be axed after the upcoming 2023 series.

The popular show will return to our screens this Sunday, January 8, with 11 celebrities competing to win the glitterball trophy.

Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli will host the upcoming series, and Arthur will join Brian Redmond and Lorraine Barry on the judging panel for a second year in a row.

According to the Irish Sun, RTÉ has only signed a one-season deal with the show’s production company ShinAwil, and it’s not expected to return in 2024.

An insider told the outlet last year: “Dancing With The Stars is just too expensive for RTÉ. The national broadcaster is facing into a recession with a drop in ad ­revenue and has to budget accordingly.”

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Arthur addressed the rumours, admitting “nobody knows the future of the show”.

He told us: “When I signed up for my first season, everyone was saying ‘Oh this could be the last one.’ Because nobody knows the future of the show.”

“There are rumours that this will be the last one and if so, that’s showbiz. But unless it’s been confirmed by the show, don’t believe anything.”

“I would love to stay on the show for the next few years, but life is unpredictable and you never know what is going to happen. Right now, I’m just so excited for my second season.”

In the same interview, Arthur’s husband Brian Dowling admitted he would have loved to have hosted this season of DWTS alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, following Nicky Byrne’s shock departure.

He told us: “You know what the funny thing is? They never even asked me for a screen test. Everyone was saying I was tipped for the job, and one of the bookies actually stopped taking bets on me because apparently it was so obviously I was going to get it. And I didn’t even get called for the screen test!”

“I don’t know if I should be insulted or flattered. It was an odd one because obviously I am a TV presenter and I’ve had great success, so it would’ve been nice to go in. But part of me also thinks with my husband on the judging panel and being such a big character, maybe if I got the opportunity to host it would’ve been a bit much for everyone.”

Brian added: “I also hosted the official DWTS podcast with Lyra and Lottie Ryan and who knows, that might be coming back… Obviously I would’ve loved the hosting gig if I had the opportunity. But unfortunately I never got the call.”

Brian and Arthur are Goss.ie’s first Spotlight On cover stars of 2023.

Check out their full exclusive interview here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)