EXCLUSIVE! Anton Danyluk admits life was ‘scary’ after Love Island

Anton Danyluk has admitted life was “scary” after Love Island.

The Scottish star, who appeared on the popular dating show back in 2019, spoke exclusively to Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan at our live stream event on Monday night.

The 26-year-old agreed with his former co-star Maura Higgins, who said in a recent interview that life after the show was “very scary” and “overwhelming”.

Anton said: “Yeah [I felt like that when I came out of the villa.] Nothing quite prepares you for it. I think you know that your life is going to be different, but I don’t think you realise how different it’s going to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“Just the simple things… You can’t do your usual things like walk down the street, people will want photos. If you want to go shopping, you need to take an extra half an hour to an hour because you know you’re going to get stopped.”

“It’s a big big adaptation phase in your life but you’ve just got to do it. We chose to go on the show so at the end of the day, you’ve got to take the good, the bad and the ugly. Most of it, 9 times out of 10, it’s good,” he added.

Watch our full #GossCountdown live stream event, in partnership with Camile.ie, below: