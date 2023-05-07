EXCLUSIVE! Amy Huberman reveals if she and husband Brian O’Driscoll would ever film their own reality show

Amy Huberman has revealed if she and her husband Brian O’Driscoll would ever film their own reality show.

The actress has been married to the Irish rugby star have been married since 2010, and the couple are parents to three children – Sadie, Billy and Ted.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday, Amy addressed the possibility of a reality show on her family.

She told us: “No! No, no, no. I would find that way too much, I wouldn’t love it. And because the kids aren’t on social media, I’d find it hard to have people film them.”

“No, I would be way too nervous! And imagine you weren’t in control of editing it? No, I couldn’t.”

In the same interview, Amy reminisced on welcoming her daughter Sadie just hours after the IFTAs back in 2013, and teased the possibility of launching her own fashion brand.

Check out our interview with Amy below: