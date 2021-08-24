EXCLUSIVE! Amy Day says Jake Cornish was ‘egging the other boys on’ in Casa Amor

EXCLUSIVE! Amy Day says Jake Cornish was ‘egging the other boys on’...

Amy Day has revealed what she thought of Jake Cornish’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Although Jake stayed loyal to his now ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole in the challenge, Love Island fans were still unimpressed by his antics, as he continuously encouraged the other boys to ditch their partners back at the main villa.

Amy witnessed Jake’s behaviour first hand, and told Goss.ie that some of the girls thought he was “quite snakey”.

Speaking at the #GossCountdown live event on Monday night, the 25-year-old said: “I didn’t realise until I stepped back and someone pointed it out to me that he was actually instigating quite a lot of what was going on.”

“Obviously we didn’t see any of the boys chats that they had, but it really was like Jake was egging it on.”

“And also when we went back to the main villa, the OG girls would comment and say ‘the boys were quite sneaky and snakey’ in terms of instigating dares so yeah…”

