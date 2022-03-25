EXCLUSIVE! Adam McKay reveals hopes to write and film a movie in Ireland

Adam McKay has revealed his hopes to write and film a movie in Ireland.

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker owns a house in Ireland with his wife Shira Piven, and said its one of his favourite places to write.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards in LA, where he was honoured with an award, the 53-year-old said: “I’m going back [to Ireland] in April to go back to writing.”

“I mean my new favourite place on planet earth to write is in Ireland. We’ve got a house over there, my wife and I, so I’m gonna go back there to write.”

“But I’m with you man, I wanna film in Ireland,” he said.

“I’m friends with Lenny Abrahamson, and so our dream is I go over there and I write one and I film one, so hopefully that happens.”

When asked to share his favourite thing about Irish people, the popular producer said: “There’s so many things I love about Ireland, but the sense of humour is so good.”

“Everyone is so sharp, it doesn’t matter who you’re talking to whether its the bartender or taxi driver, everyone’s aware of whats going on, everyone’s got a sharp sense of humour.”

“I remember the first time I went to Ireland everyone could quote The Simpsons, and I was like ‘I’m home!’

McKay’s recent work includes the star-studded Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Adam also serves as an executive producer on the critically acclaimed HBO show Succession.

McKay made his name in the comedy world as a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade.

In 1995, McKay and Will Ferrell happened to start on the same day at Saturday Night Live, where he became Head Writer.

McKay and Ferrell’s time at SNL led to collaborations that established their unique absurdist style on the now classic Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) followed by the hit Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006).

McKay has consistently entertained audiences with a string of movies, including Step Brothers (2008), The Other Guys (2010) and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013).

He has also produced numerous others including hits Get Hard (2015), Daddy’s Home (2015), Daddy’s Home 2 (2017), Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart (2019), Netflix’s hit show Dead to Me (2019), and Hustlers (2019).