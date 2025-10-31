Ex Prince Andrew could get a ‘massive payout’ and remain at Royal Lodge ‘for months’ despite being stripped of titles

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, may remain at Royal Lodge until early next year, and could reportedly receive a massive payment once he finally vacates the property.

The 65-year-old has already surrendered his lease on the 30-room Windsor mansion and is set to relocate to a new residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

However, speculation is growing over whether Andrew could receive hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Crown Estate upon his departure.

For more than two decades, the former Duke of York has lived at Royal Lodge, paying what has been described as “peppercorn rent.”

His lease, originally due to run until 2078, was secured after he paid over £8 million upfront in 2003 to both rent and renovate the property.

That arrangement could now entitle him to a refund exceeding £500,000. Under the terms of the lease, if Andrew left within the first 25 years, he would be eligible to reclaim a portion of the advance payment.

A source said that Andrew’s move from Royal Lodge would take place “as soon as practicable.”

“It is a process – notice must be given, then the lease must be surrendered and other formalities completed,” they explained.

Comparing it to any typical house move, the source added that “there is exchange and then completion and the process takes as long as it takes.”

“That said it will absolutely be done as soon as possible and practicable,” they said.

The development comes as Andrew begins the “protracted” process of becoming a private citizen, following the removal of his Prince title.

Though he is expected to move into a private residence on the Sandringham estate, the transition could take several months.

The delay is believed to help the Royal Family avoid any awkward encounters during their traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham, according to The Telegraph.

Andrew is said to be “sanguine” about the dramatic turn of events following new revelations about his past conduct.

This latest move against the royal comes six years after BBC Newsnight’s explosive interview with Andrew, in which he addressed his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

During his conversation with presenter Emily Maitlis, Andrew said that he had cut all ties with Epstein in December 2010, shortly after they had been photographed together in New York.

However, old emails recently emerged that suggested that Andrew had privately stayed in touch with Epstein until February 2011.

One such email reportedly read: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!”

Meanwhile, the family of Virginia Giuffre – who alleged she was trafficked and forced to have sex with Andrew at 17 – continue to call for him to face justice in the United States.

In a stark statement issued last night, Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Royal experts believe Andrew now faces a new and lonely reality, one that could distance him from his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail their relationship will “change drastically.”

“His daughters will want to keep as much distance as possible from him. It will be devastating for them.”

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will retain their royal titles despite their father’s demotion.

Royal commentator Angela Levin told the Daily Mail that while the sisters will likely try to avoid their father, they might also have to “step up” and parent him if he becomes “desperate.”

“I think Andrew will feel so crumbled about what has happened. He’s always been so pompous and trusting himself as being so clever,” she said.

“For him to have everything taken away, and for that to happen in front of your children, who are grown up and can understand what he is being accused of, is very embarrassing to him, and for his own children. He will have to lean on them if he has no one else.”