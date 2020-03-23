Ex On The Beach hoping to sign up Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

They have allegedly been offered a "huge pay packet"

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard just announced their split three weeks ago.

Reality TV show Ex on the Beach are reportedly keen to snap up the former couple to appear on the upcoming series of the show.

However, a source has claimed that neither Curtis nor Maura are interested in taking part in the series.

The show sees former couples be confronted with one another in a holiday villa, where they are encouraged to get acquainted with the other celebs taking part.

“Seeing them have out their relationship would be a ratings winner,” a source told The Sun.

“But neither party is keen despite the offer of a huge pay packet.”

Maura and professional dancer Curtis met on the summer series of Love Island.

The couple dated for 8 months after the show wrapped.