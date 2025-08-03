Ex-Islanders dump THIS couple from the Love Island villa just one day before the final

Meg and Dejon have been dumped from the island in a brutal choice made by the ex-Islanders.

Following Megan and Conor’s shock dumping on Friday night, the islanders were feeling the heat as the final approaches.

In Maya Jama fashion, the host made a dramatic entrance as she said: “I have some very important news. Can you come and join me on the lawn?”

Maya then said: “As you know, last night Megan and Conor were dumped as a result of receiving the least amount of votes for most compatible couple. I’m now going to reveal the two other couples who received the fewest votes and are at risk of being dumped from the island.”

After revealing that Ty and Angel, and Megan and Dejon, were the two couples at risk of being dumped, Maya announced: “Today, one more couple will be dumped from the Love Island Villa. And that decision will be made by some very familiar faces.”

The ex-Islanders made their return as they gathered at the fire pit, primed to unleash their opinion on the two couples at risk.

Many Islanders questioned the pair’s compatibility based on their numerous arguments over their time spent in the villa.

Billykiss made the ultimate choice as to who to dump, as both couples were neck and neck with votes.

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).