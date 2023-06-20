Ex-girlfriend of former Love Island star ‘set to enter the villa as a bombshell’

The ex-girlfriend of Love Island star Jay Younger will reportedly enter the villa as a bombshell.

According to The UK Sun, Scottish influencer Malissa Nicol will join the show later this week, in the hopes of finding love.

A source told the publication: “Apart from being party to Ekin-Su‘s crawl, Jay didn’t make much of a splash in the villa. But outside was a different story, with his love life exposed for all to see.”

“Seeing Mal on Love Island will likely be a lot for Jay. She’s genuinely moved on, though, and doesn’t see going on the show as any kind of revenge or power move.”

“Mal is gorgeous, single and the life of the party. She just wants her own chance at finding love,” the insider added.

Malissa, who dated Jay for six months, previously accused her ex of dumping her to join Love Island – which he appeared on last summer.

Check out the third episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by The Circle star Paddy Smyth.

The pair share their thoughts on the latest drama, and reveal their predictions for Casa Amor…

Paddy also opens up about his reality TV experience, and reveals why he thinks representation on dating shows is so important.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

