Ewan McGregor ‘marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead in small ceremony’

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have reportedly tied the knot.

The former Fargo costars were first romantically linked in 2017 and share a son Laurie, who they welcomed in June 2021.

According to PEOPLE, the couple got married over the weekend.

A source told the publication: “It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table.”

“They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

Ewan, 51, and Mary, 37, met on set of Fargo in late 2016. Mary split from her husband Riley Stearns in May 2017 after seven years of marriage.

In January 2018, Ewan filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis after 22 years of marriage. They settled their divorce in 2020.

Mary spoke to Glamour UK in 2020 after her first marriage ended, telling the magazine: “I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew.”

She continued: “I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s okay not to know where that change is going to take you.”

Ewan — who is also a father to daughters Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 11, with Eve — welcomed their son Laurie with Mary last June. Their son is the actress’s first child.

The Star Wars actor gave a sweet shout-out to his family during his Emmy Awards acceptance speech last September.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are married now! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1So2CgzAr — best of mary elizabeth winstead (@bestofwinstead) April 26, 2022

He said: “Mary, I love you so much. I’m gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!”

Both Ewan and Mary are set to appear in respective upcoming Disney Plus series set in the Star Wars universe.

Ewan will reprise his role as a Jedi in Obi-Wan Kenobi (out May 27), and Mary will appear alongside Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka.