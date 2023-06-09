Everything you need to know if you’re going to see Harry Styles at Slane Castle

Harry Styles is playing at Slane Castle on Saturday, June 10.

Gates open to the Co.Meath-based venue at 2pm.

The singer has not only, not two, but four opening acts – including Inhaler, Wet Leg, Mitch Rowland and Annie Mac, the first of whom will take the stage at approximately 2.30pm.

Harry is reportedly set to take to the stage at Slane Castle at approximately 8.30pm.

There are going to be an eye-watering 80,000 people in attendance, so event co-ordinators have made a map to ease navigation around the venue.

There are still a number of resale tickets available through Ticketmaster’s official website, which you can purchase here.

If you’re attending Harry’s gig at Slane Castle this weekend, please keep the Halo Effect in mind.

The Halo Effect 😇: If you see someone get into difficulty in the crowd, gather everyone into a circle around them. Point your phone torches up towards the stage to create a ‘halo’ effect of light to alert that they’re in need of assistance.

The weather is set to be as nice as it has been for the past couple of weeks; wear sun cream, hydrate yourself and don’t forget to eat.

What To Bring ✔️:

Portable charger

Sun cream

An additional clothing layer for when the sun goes in

Feather boa

Flat shoes

What Not To Bring ❌:

Folding chairs of any kind

Animals (excluding registered working dogs)

Large backpacks (bigger than an A4 sheet of paper)

Glass, cans, and plastic or metal reusable water bottles

Umbrellas

Alcohol or illegal substances

Professional cameras, detachable lenses, video equipment or iPads

Any item that could be a weapon/is hazardous