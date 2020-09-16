The ceremony will take place on Sunday

Everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Emmy Awards

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday, so we’ve listed everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

For the first time ever, the Emmys will take place virtually – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was originally supposed to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but organisers announced plans to host the event virtually back in July.

According to Variety, Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Emmys from a stage inside the Staples Center, and there will be no red carpet or audience.

Instead, the production will dispatch camera rigs and crews to more than 130 locations around the world, so nominees can appear on the show virtually.

The ceremony will kick off at 8pm EST, which will be 1am Irish time, and the entire show is being aired on ABC, and streamed on YouTube TV.

A number of Irish people are nominated for an Emmy Award this year – including Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott, Lenny Abrahamson, and Fiona Shaw.

Paul has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Normal People, and Lenny Abrahamson has received a nod for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

Normal People author Sally Rooney and screenwriter Alice Birch have also been nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series category, and Louise Kiely has been nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

Meanwhile, Andrew Scott is up for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series award, thanks to his role in Black Mirror, and Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Reality Competition

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Nailed It (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank_

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

