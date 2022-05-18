Everything you need to know about the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversation with Friends will premiere on Irish television tonight.

From the producers of global hit Normal People, the brand new drama will come to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Wednesday, May 18, at 9.35pm.

The series will follow 21-year-old college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

The Cork native will star alongside American actress Sasha Lane, who will play Bobbi; former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who will play Melissa; and British actor Joe Alwyn as Nick in the series.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The 12-part series, directed by Lenny Abrahamson, was filmed in Dublin and Belfast over the course of six months.

RTÉ will air the series over six weeks, with two episodes each Wednesday night, from 18 May on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.