Everything you need to know about the Sylvanian Families lawsuit against Kildare-based TikToker

A woman behind SylvanianDrama, a widely followed TikTok account known for its humorous skits featuring Sylvanian Families dolls, is being sued by the creator of the beloved toys.

In April, Japanese toy giant Epoch Company, the manufacturer of Sylvanian Families since their debut in 1985, filed a lawsuit in the United States against Thea Von Engelbrechten, a content creator based in County Kildare, Ireland.

According to the Sunday Independent, the lawsuit alleges copyright infringement, claiming Von Engelbrechten used the dolls in online content and advertisements without permission.

Epoch contends that Von Engelbrechten, who is in her early 20s, promoted major brands such as Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and Hilton Hotels through her account, which has amassed 2.5 million followers on TikTok and another million on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Epoch’s legal team informed the court that both parties were “actively engaged in settlement discussions.”

This was disclosed in a court filing requesting extended deadlines for the ongoing case.

“The parties will be in a better position to address the legal and factual issues, including Ms. Von Engelbrechten’s defences, after she files an answer,” the document stated.

However, it has since been reported that Thea filed a counternotice claiming her works were “parody”.

The initial pretrial conference has been set for August 14.

SylvanianDrama publishes short-form videos featuring Sylvanian Families characters in adult-oriented comedic scenarios, some of which include references to drug use and violence.

These skits are not affiliated with or endorsed by Epoch.

In its original complaint, Epoch argued that Von Engelbrechten’s videos could potentially mislead consumers into believing the content is officially associated with the brand, causing reputational damage and creating consumer confusion.

Epoch is seeking a court ruling affirming that Von Engelbrechten violated copyright laws and engaged in false endorsement.

The company is also requesting an injunction to halt any further use of the dolls in her videos and is pursuing damages.

Court documents cite an interview Thea did with influencer marketing company Fohr, in which she said the inspiration for her storylines came from “cringey TV shows and early 2000s comedy”.

“I’m also really inspired by my cats because they are extremely sassy and self-obsessed and can be so cute, but they also have no morals when it comes to killing other animals. I try to embody that with the Sylvanians,” she said.

When asked why she believed her videos were so popular, Thea added: “Maybe it’s because it’s coming from the voice of a 22-year-old who struggles with the same things as [they do].

“I have a lot of storylines about insecure people, diet culture, toxic men, and sustainability, which I think other girls my age are also thinking a lot about.”